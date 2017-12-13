Bruce Arians has “no idea” if Adrian Peterson will play again this year

Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson has missed the last two games with a neck injury and there’s no reason to think he’s going to be back in the lineup for this Sunday’s game.

There’s no current reason to think that he’ll be back in Week 16 or 17 either. Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said on Wednesday that he has “no idea” if Peterson will be able to play again this year.

If that’s the case, there will be plenty of speculation about whether Peterson’s appearance against the Jaguars in Week 12 will be the final one of his career. Peterson is signed through next season, but the Cardinals expect to have David Johnson back and may choose to go in another direction when it comes to his backups.

Given how long it took for Peterson to find a job this offseason and his middling results once he did get on the field, such a decision could leave him without a place to play in 2018.

Peterson has 448 yards and two touchdowns on 129 carries in six games since the trade that sent him from New Orleans to Arizona.