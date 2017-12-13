Carson Wentz undergoes surgery

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair the ACL in his left knee, via Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Dr. James Bradley, an orthopedic knee specialist based in Pittsburgh, performed the surgery.

Wentz was injured during Sunday’s victory over the Rams, and the Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday.

In 13 games, Wentz went 11-2 and helped the Eagles to the NFC East title. He threw for 3,296 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in an MVP-type season.