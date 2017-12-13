Colts rule out five for Thursday night; Domata Peko could return for Broncos

Getty Images

The game between the Broncos and Colts on Thursday night doesn’t have any playoff implications, but the result will have bearing on where the two teams are drafting come April.

As of now, the Colts are picking third and their injury report leaves them shorthanded in their effort to pick up a win that would bump them down in the order. The Colts ruled out wide receiver Donte Moncrief, center Ryan Kelly, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, safety Nate Hairston and tight end Darrell Daniels.

Hairston was the only one of those five to play in Week 14. No other players were given an injury designation for Indianapolis.

On the Broncos side, defensive tackle Domata Peko could return to the lineup. Peko has missed the last two games with a knee injury, but he was a limited participant in practice this week and is listed as questionable to play on Thursday. Quarterback Paxton Lynch was the only player ruled out for Denver.