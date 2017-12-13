Dak Prescott won’t change his playing style because of Carson Wentz’s injury

Getty Images

Dak Prescott felt for Carson Wentz after the Eagles quarterback tore his left ACL on Sunday. But the Cowboys quarterback insists Wentz’s injury won’t change his playing style.

“No, I’m not going to put that in my mind,” Prescott said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t think anybody is. That’s part of the game. That just comes with it. Us running quarterbacks, we know that we’re susceptible to that when we’re running.

“For me, it’s just about going to get what I can. If I need to get that touchdown, or in his case right there, it was needed. He went and got it. That’s just him being a competitor. I’ll treat the game the same way as I’ve been playing.”

Prescott is tied for the league lead for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback this season with five. He set the team record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback last season with six.

The second-year quarterback has 288 rushing yards this season, 6 more than last season.

“It’s real. It’s definitely real,” Prescott said. “You’re more susceptible to [getting] hit and these guys hit hard. It’s different than college. I’m taking all those things into account, but I’m going to play smart. I’m going to keep my competitive edge while doing that.”