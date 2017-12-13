Deion Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Falcons got a big win over the Saints last Thursday night and their defense played a leading role in the effort.

They held the Saints to season-lows in points and yardage in the 20-17 victory and came up with a huge takeaway late in the game to seal the win.

Linebacker Deion Jones picked off a Drew Brees pass at the 5-yard-line as the Saints were trying for a go-ahead touchdown with 90 seconds to play in the game. Jones also had 13 tackles and two passes defensed in the win and he was named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that work.

Jones and the Falcons will be back at it against the Buccaneers on Monday night in a game they need to win to keep their playoff fires burning.