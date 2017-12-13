Derek Carr on Raiders’ struggles: “Put it all on me”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 13, 2017, 8:03 PM EST
Derek Carr has a franchise-quarterback contract. But he’s not putting in a franchise-quarterback performance this year. And he’s willing to take the blame — which apparently becomes easier to do with a $25 million-per-year deal.

“Put it all on me,” Carr told reporters on Wednesday. “It all starts with me. And I’ve got to do better for our team and our execution to win.”

Carr admitted that he was upset after Sunday’s 26-15 loss to the Chiefs, an outcome that looks much better than the 26-0 score before the Raiders finally found some points.

“I was, and I think rightfully so,” he said of his foul mood. “I think we’re all pretty upset. If you’re not, then you’re obviously not putting enough into it. If you want to point a finger or those kind of things, I don’t think that that’s right, either. If you’re upset with yourself and you’re upset that you didn’t win the game, I still stand by how I felt, man. I was hot, to be honest. I put way too much effort into this to go out there and not play my best. Because I was prepared, saw their coverage easily. All those things, like I said after the game, I still stand by it. But, yeah, I was definitely upset but my wife and kids did a good job of reining me back.”

But while Carr didn’t specifically point fingers, he generally blames offensive issues on a lack of attention to detail.

“I think that’s been a difference the whole year, to be honest,” Carr said. “Details of things have definitely been a thing for our team. I don’t know defensively, I just speak on the offensive side because that’s all I know. On the offensive side is the details of things is probably the biggest part.”

That explanation seems to underscore criticism of offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who replaced Bill Musgrave and who has struggled in the role. Some believe Downing eventually will join now-former defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. when the season ends. The real question is whether owner Mark Davis will decide to take decisive action against the person who hired both coordinators, and whose team has underachieved in 2017.

4 responses to “Derek Carr on Raiders’ struggles: “Put it all on me”

  1. Its not even a big deal to take the blame anymore . it’s gotten old just shut up and play don’t even talk to the media man just shut up and play . be likable on the field not in the media.

  2. Well you can’t move the ball against the pathetic Chiefs defense who else is your fanbase supposed to put it on?

    Don’t worry about it Carr. Nobody in the Bay Area was watching that game anyway. Your Oakland Raider Nation was too busy watching Jimmy “Franchise G leading the 49ers to their 3rd victory in 4 games.

    I don’t blame them. Who wants to support a Vegas team when the Greatest Franchise in NFL history is right next door?

  3. The problem I see is Jack doing a lot of talking, kind of like Carr has been doing all year. It’s time to start holding the players accountable, Jack!

    Bruce Ervin said that after Norton was fired all the sudden guy got more serious, why Bruce? Why haven’t you been taking things seriously all year? This year is a reflection on he head coach.

  4. I’ve been a Raiders fan for 30+ years and have seen a LOT of bad games. That, along with the Redskins game, was one of the most heartless performances I’ve seen in recent memory. I’ve been a pretty big fan of Derek, but he’s really letting his team down, along with Downing. I’m so tired of the predictable plays, and passes back to the line of scrimmage or 2 yards beyond. Throwing short on 3rd and long, and two yard runs on 1st down. Sickening and pathetic. How about throwing downfield, you know, the thing you’ve found success doing. That and the other team has been burned by that all season. I honestly couldn’t finish the game. Something’s got to change, because that is unwatchable.

