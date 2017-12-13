Doug Pederson says Zach Ertz is “good to go”

Getty Images

The Eagles announced last Thursday that tight end Zach Ertz was out of the concussion protocol, but coach Doug Pederson backtracked on Friday and said that Ertz wasn’t full cleared for their game against the Rams in Los Angeles.

That didn’t change before Sunday and Ertz missed the 43-35 win. It looks like his return to full action should come this week.

Pederson said at his Wednesday press conference that Ertz is out of the protocol and “good to go” for Sunday’s game against the Giants. Ertz’s presence will be a plus for quarterback Nick Foles as he makes his first start in place of Carson Wentz, who tore his ACL against the Rams last Sunday.

Left guard Stefan Wisniewski is also expected at practice after hurting his ankle and Pederson said he expects Wisniewski to play this weekend as well.