Eagles won’t be adding a veteran quarterback

With Carson Wentz officially out for the year, the Eagles will proceed with Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld as the options at quarterback. And the Eagles won’t be adding any veteran quarterback to the depth chart.

Eagles Hall of Famer Brian Westbrook explained the team’s position on enhancing (or not) the quarterback position during a Wednesday visit to PFT Live.

One reason for the decision? There aren’t many available. Other than Colin Kaepernick (not happening) and Tony Romo (fascinating, but not happening), the names include the likes of Robert Griffin III, Shaun Hill, Matt McGloin, and Christian Ponder.

Still, there’s value in having a veteran behind Foles. Sudfeld, a sixth-round pick in 2016 by Washington, has no regular-season game experience. So how can he even begin to help Foles prepare to play late regular-season or looming postseason games?

That’s not a knock on Sudfeld; it’s a basic reality of having no veteran presence at the position.

And then there’s the risk of Foles failing and/or getting injured. What happens when Sudfeld takes over? Eagles fans would prefer not to find out.