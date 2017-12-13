Frank Gore on 2018: If there’s a great situation, I’ll play

Getty Images

This has not been a good season for the Colts as a whole, but it’s been a memorable one for running back Frank Gore.

Gore passed LaDainian Tomlinson for fifth place on the league’s all-time rushing yards list in Week 13 and added to his total with 36 carries for 130 yards in last Sunday’s snowy loss to the Bills. That leaves him 238 yards away from his 10th year with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

“If I do that, that would be real big,” Gore said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve been told since I was 28 what I can’t do or [that I] will fall off this year. I’m out there and I’m still going and still having fun and showing people on film that I can play this game.”

If Gore does reach the 1,000-yard mark, he’ll be within 36 yards of Curtis Martin for fourth on the all-time list. Should he fall short of that mark, Gore says he’s set to return in 2018 to continue his trip up the league’s record books.

“I want to finish strong to give myself an opportunity for a team to want me,” Gore said. “If there’s a great situation, I’m gonna play.”

Gore will turn 35 in May, but this season hasn’t provided much evidence that he’s out of gas. That should lead to the response that the impending free agent is looking for in 2018.