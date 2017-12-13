Giants to begin G.M. interviews next week

Getty Images

The Giants aren’t moving at Browns speed in their search for a new General Manager, but they’re not waiting for the end of the season either.

According to Bob Glauber of Newsday, Giants co-owner John Mara said interviews for the vacancy would begin next week.

Former Giants personnel man and Panthers G.M. Dave Gettleman wasn’t named by Mara, but it seems apparent he’s going to be in for an interview.

Patriots vice president of player personnel Nick Caserio and Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf are also expected to be in the mix for the job.

Mara also pointed something out that seems helpful, telling reporters that they’d announce candidates as they came in for interviews. That kind of transparency, even if after the fact, is a nice touch, considering the Browns did the opposite. They didn’t acknowledge to anyone that they had interviewed other candidates (or complied with the Rooney Rule) until after they had hired John Dorsey.

He also said internal candidates would be considered, which means interim G.M. Kevin Abrams will likely be on the list.