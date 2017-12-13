Jaydon Mickens named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

For a guy who hasn’t been in Jacksonville all that long, Jaydon Mickens has made quite the first impression this season.

Mickens, the Jaguars punt returner, earned his second AFC special teams player of the week honor with a 72-yarder against the Seahawks.

While he didn’t get that one to the end zone, Leonard Fournette had his back a play later, giving the Jags a 24-10 lead in the third quarter.

Mickens was promoted from the practice squad on Oct. 21.

He spent last year on the Raiders practice squad, and the Jaguars signed him to theirs in September. But since joining the active roster, he’s made plenty of plays. He had a 63-yard return for a touchdown against the Bengals in November, and is tied for the AFC lead with a 13.1-yard per return average.

Having that kind of big-play potential on special teams is a big addition for a team built on defense and the running game, as they prepare for what should be their first playoff trip since 2007.