Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott is better due to Ezekiel Elliott suspension

Getty Images

The Cowboys are preparing for their final game before the end of running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension with both their 2-3 record without the running back and spot outside of playoff position speaking to the difficulties the team dealt with while playing without him.

During the three-game losing streak that opened their run without Elliott, it looked like quarterback Dak Prescott‘s play would also go into the column of things adversely affected by Elliott’s absence. Prescott threw five interceptions and no touchdowns while the Cowboys managed just 22 points, but things have gone better the last two weeks and team owner Jerry Jones thinks it’s a sign that the quarterback will emerge from the experience as an improved player.

“It hurt us to miss Zeke, but as far as Dak is concerned, we’ve got a better player for having gone through this,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I don’t recommend it for the Cowboys of course, but we got a better player. We got a better future because he’s gone through this period of time without Zeke.”

The three games that saw Prescott struggle were against the Falcons, Eagles and Chargers while his more successful outings have come against the Redskins and Giants. The standings make an argument for the level of competition having a lot to do with the change in outcome, but the Cowboys will likely be fine without further opportunity to test the notion that Prescott improves by playing without Elliott.