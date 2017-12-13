John Mara wants Eli Manning back in 2018

Getty Images

The Giants plan to start interviewing General Manager candidates next week and one of the questions that is sure to come up is what candidates would do at the quarterback position.

Giants co-owner John Mara gave them a bit of a hint about an answer that would fit with his vision of the 2018 Giants. Mara was asked on Wednesday if he wants Eli Manning to return to the team in 2018.

“Yes,” Mara said, via Newsday. “But that’s a discussion that we’ll have.”

Mara repeated that the team would have “a discussion” if their chosen candidate had a different view of how to move forward at the position. One option would be to use their first-round pick — the Giants are currently slated for the No. 2 overall pick — on a quarterback, which would put Manning into a similar position to the one Kurt Warner had as a veteran placeholder during Manning’s rookie season.

Mara said the quarterback prospects he’s seen have been “impressive,” but called it premature to say any of them would rank at the top of the team’s draft board.