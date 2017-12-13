Jonathan Stewart named NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart is 30, but he’s not showing signs of slowing down.

Stewart was named NFC player of the week for his 103-yard outburst against the Vikings last week, which was alone more than what the Vikings usually give up to entire teams in a game (they were averaging allowing 77.7 per game).

Stewart also had three touchdowns in the Panthers’ win, one of which showed exactly the kind of explosive ability he’s always had.

His 60-yard burst in the first quarter set the tone for the game, and showed the 240-pounder can still run away from people.

Stewart’s been forced into a job share with rookie Christian McCaffrey this year, but he’s been successful in that role in the past. Even if they haven’t recreated the big numbers of his previous collaboration with DeAngelo Williams (and even if they are in the shadow of quarterback Cam Newton‘s running now), the Panthers are still a ground-based offense, and Stewart’s still capable of being a bell cow if they need one.