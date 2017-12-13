JuJu Smith-Schuster: I’m still playing physical after suspension

Getty Images

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is back with the team after serving a one-game suspension for a blindside block that left Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with a concussion and he said the time off won’t lead to a change to the way he plays.

Smith-Schuster said last week that he felt he “should’ve held back a little bit more,” but said on Wednesday that he “felt like it was a good hit” and that the fallout from the hit isn’t going to make major changes to the way he plays the game.

“Oh, I am still playing physical,” Smith-Schuster said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s going to be a part of my game. That’s who I have always been since I was a kid. I am still going to make those blocks, you know? Yes, I am going you be more careful; I’m going to aim for the shoulder and lower, just to be more protective of the game.”

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last week that he was more bothered by Smith-Schuster standing over Burfict after the block than he was by the block itself. Smith-Schuster will get a chance to show better sportsmanship along with his physical style against the Patriots on Sunday.