Justin Simmons likely out for year after hurting ankle while celebrating

When the Broncos released T.J. Ward before the start of the 2017 season, they moved Justin Simmons into the starting lineup at safety.

Simmons won’t be finishing the year in the lineup, however. According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Simmons will likely be placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in last Sunday’s victory over the Jets.

That win snapped the Broncos’ eight-game losing streak, which means there hasn’t been much to celebrate in Denver this season. That may have contributed to Simmons’ injury as he hurt his ankle while celebrating linebacker Brandon Marshall sacking Josh McCown and forcing a fumble in the first quarter of the game.

Simmons had 68 tackles, a sack, two interceptions and an interception return for a touchdown this season.