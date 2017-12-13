Kyle Rudolph out of practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Vikings dealt with several injuries on their offensive line last Sunday and this week brings some injury concerns at tight end as well.

Kyle Rudolph did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury that kept him out of the final handful of plays in last Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. Rudolph’s injury comes at a moment when the Vikings are short on healthy players behind him on the depth chart.

Blake Bell, who has a shoulder injury, was also out of practice on Wednesday while David Morgan was limited due to the concussion that kept him from playing against Carolina. In addition to those three players, the Vikings have tight end Kyle Carter on their practice squad.

The Vikings had right tackle Mike Remmers and center Pat Elflein as limited participants at Wednesday’s practice after they missed last Sunday’s game. Left tackle Riley Reiff hurt his ankle in the loss and did not practice.