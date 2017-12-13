Longtime Bengals executive Pete Brown dies at 74

Getty Images

Pete Brown, a longtime Bengals executive who was the son of Hall of Fame coach Paul Brown and brother of Bengals President Mike Brown, has died at the age of 74.

When Paul Brown, the legendary Cleveland Browns coach, founded the Bengals franchise in 1968, Mike and Pete were working along with him, and Pete Brown has remained involved with the Bengals throughout his life, although Mike has been the one calling the shots inside the franchise.

“Pete was the quiet one, but his talents spoke volumes,” Mike Brown said in a statement. “Pete was more prone to action than talk, and his contributions to the Bengals were significant. He was a fine scout and judge of prospects, a wonderful business partner, and an even better brother and family member. Everyone who knew Pete cared about him and respected him. I feel his loss deeply.”

Pete Brown played college football at Dennison University and was a longtime advocate of strength training. He and the legendary former Bengals strength coach Kim Wood were co-founders of Hammer Strength, one of the world’s leading producers of fitness equipment.