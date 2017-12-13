Marcus Mariota dealing with hamstring, ankle injuries, may need surgery

Getty Images

Although the Titans shrugged off the left knee injury suffered by quarterback Marcus Mariota on Sunday, Mariota appears to be far less than 100 percent healthy.

Longtime Tennessee reporter Paul Kuharsky reports that Mariota is still struggling with the hamstring injury he suffered earlier in the season, and Mariota is also having problems with the ankle injury he suffered last season.

The ankle injury may require surgery, although Mariota can wait until after the season for that. The issue stems from the injury that ended his 2016 season almost a year ago.

Despite a disappointing loss on Sunday in which the offense couldn’t get anything going, the Titans remain well-positioned to make the playoffs. They have a one-game lead in the wild card race and trail the Jaguars by one game in the AFC South.

So the Titans expect to have at least four more games, and they’re hoping Mariota can tough it out through all of them.