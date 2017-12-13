Marcus Mariota gets earful from mom after being rude to media

Getty Images

Marcus Mariota said after Sunday’s loss that he was “pissed.” He was short and not so sweet in his postgame press conference.

On Wednesday, after a lecture from his mother, the Titans quarterback apologized for being “rude and inappropriate.”

“Real quick, I want to say I am sorry for the way I handled the press conference,” Mariota said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “I know not everybody that was there is here. But I was rude and inappropriate, and I just want to say I apologize for it.

“It’s funny, because I got an earful from my mom. That’s how I was raised; I appreciate you guys.”

Mariota sprained his left knee in the first half against the Cardinals. He completed 16 of 31 passes for 159 yards with two interceptions.

Mariota was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and deemed himself “good.”