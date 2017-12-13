Matthew Stafford doesn’t expect to tape his fingers this week

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford‘s status was uncertain at this point last week because of a right hand injury that he suffered late in the Week 13 loss to the Ravens.

Stafford started the week as a limited participant in practice, but moved up to a full workload with his pinky and ring finger taped for support. Stafford wore the tape while going 36-of-44 for 381 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 24-21 win over the Buccaneers last Sunday.

The Lions will be back in action on Saturday against the Bears and Stafford said Tuesday that his hand feels well enough that he doesn’t think he’ll be taped up again.

“I don’t know yet,” Stafford said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I wouldn’t think so, but I don’t know. Possibly.”

With Stafford feeling better, the Lions’ biggest injury concern rests on the offensive line. Right tackle Rick Wagner, right guard T.J. Lang and center Travis Swanson were all out of practice Tuesday.