Mike McCarthy: We can’t have “false confidence” this week

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to the lineup after breaking his collarbone a couple of months ago and that’s given the team’s playoff hopes a jolt with three games left in the season.

Rodgers’ return is obviously a big deal, but coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that he doesn’t want his team to take anything for granted because the quarterback is on track to return to action. The Packers will be taking on a Panthers team that’s also bidding for a playoff berth and McCarthy wants his entire team to rise to the occasion.

“We’ve got to play better,” McCarthy said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “That was my message to them today. I think our football team has done an excellent job of finding different ways to win. We’re not going to go to Carolina with a bunch of false confidence. We understand the impact that Aaron Rodgers makes for our football team and, hell, the impact that he’d make for anybody’s football team. He’s a great player, he’s an impact player. We’re in a position that we’re in. We’re 7-6. We clearly understand what’s on the line here. Carolina’s in a similar position.”

McCarthy was asked if the team would take any precautions with Rodgers due to the metal plates that are still affixed to his collarbone. McCarthy didn’t go into specifics of the team’s plan, but said you have to “play your game” which suggests they’ll be using Rodgers in the usual fashion.

12 responses to “Mike McCarthy: We can’t have “false confidence” this week

  1. I thought all that was needed to guarantee a Packers victory was for Rodgers to suit up and walk on the field. Is McCarthy implying that the other 52 players might have to do something too?

  2. The Packers have improved in Rodgers absence. The running game is going to be huge with Rodgers back. The plays that Hundley didn’t have the experience to make will be made easily by Rodgers. The offense is going to tear it up with Rodgers back. The defense will still be the weakest link. The Packers special teams has been playing well. They can win out. Probably won’t make the playoffs, but they will have 10 wins, which is a marker where good teams finish.

  5. I am a Packers fan. Not a McCarthy fan at all. Why would he say something like this? It wouldn’t even be ok for him to say it if they were playing the Browns when Rodgers returned. The Panthers are clearly much better than the Packers, and clearly the only way the Packers can win is if Rodgers plays lights out and mostly ignores McCarthy. Even that might not be enough to win this week. Yet he acts like the Packers should win unless there is a letdown. And no coach, Carolina is not in the same position as your team. The Panthers are 9-4 and will make the playoffs if they win 2 of their final 3. The Packers could win all 3 and not make it.

    Packers are a 12-4 team with Rodgers, 3-13 without Rodgers, back up to 6-10 w/o McCarthy.

  7. Pack haven’t done anything to have false confidence about…still, this is why they play the games instead of just asking a Viking troll who will win or lose.

  9. “That was my message to them today. I think our football team has done an excellent job of finding different ways to win.”

    The Packers are 3-5 without Rodgers and big Mike thinks that is an excellent job based on the expectations of this team without Rodgers? Yikes, this team and organization are a Gong Show that is not as easy to see when Rodgers is playing.

  11. “We can’t have “false confidence” this week”

    Too late. All I’ve heard from Packer fans in the Twin Cities the past week is the Packers will run the table, make the playoffs and go to the Super Bowl. I’m sure some of that faux confidence will bleed into the locker room.

