Panthers announce Trai Turner is in concussion protocol

The Panthers may be without a starting offensive lineman for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday that right guard Trai Turner is in the concussion protocol. Rivera said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer, that Turner was diagnosed after reporting symptoms on Monday.

Amini Silatolu and Tyler Larsen are options to step in for Turner if he’s not cleared in time to play against Green Bay. Larsen did not play last week, but made 10 starts at center this season in place of Ryan Kalil. Kalil, who was dealing with a neck injury, returned to start against the Vikings in Week 14.

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn also missed practice on Wednesday. His absence was for personal reasons and there’s no indication at this point that he’s at risk of sitting out on Sunday.