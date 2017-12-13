Panthers fan pleads guilty for assault of fellow fan from October game

Getty Images

A Carolina Panthers fan who punched and bloodied a fellow fan during a game in October has pleaded guilty to assault.

According to Joe Marusak of the Charlotte Observer, Kyle Adam Maraghy will spend 10 days in jail with a 18 months of probation as part of a suspended sentence agreement. He must attend anger management classes, undergo a substance abuse assessment and comply with treatment.

Maraghy was filmed delivering four successive haymakers to the face of a fan seated behind him during a Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The suspended sentence carries a total of 45 days in jail should he violate the terms of his agreement.