Patriots bring back Ricky Jean Francois, place Marcus Cannon on IR

Getty Images

The Patriots announced the signing of wide receiver Kenny Britt along with several other moves on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois is back with the team after a brief stint in New England ended early this month. Jean Francois played in three games during his first tour with the team and recorded two tackles.

The Patriots cleared room for the new arrivals by placing Marcus Cannon on injured reserve and waiving two other players.

Cannon started the first seven of the first eight games of the season at right tackle, but has missed the last five games with an ankle injury. Cameron Fleming has started the last two game in his place and LaAdrian Waddle has also made starts at the position.

Linebacker Jonathan Freeny and wide receiver Bernard Reedy were waived to round out the day’s moves in New England. One roster spot remains open for the Patriots to use for tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s return from suspension.