Reporter says she was asked sexist questions at NFL Network job interview

Getty Images

As NFL Network faces a sexual harassment lawsuit from a former employee, a woman who interviewed for a job there says she too was subjected to inappropriate treatment.

Lindsay McCormick, a broadcaster who has worked for many media outlets, wrote on Instagram that when she was interviewing for a job at NFL Network, a male executive asked her if she would get “knocked up immediately like the rest of them.”

“I’ve been quiet about this for too long,” McCormick wrote. “In my last interview with NFL Network a few years ago, the head of hiring talent said to me, ‘If we hire you, do you plan on getting knocked up immediately like the rest of them?’ ‘Them’ as in badass working women who deserve to have a family life as well? ‘Them’ as the women who work their tails off to be taken seriously in a man’s world? Or ‘them’ who bring you a new audience and a tremendous amount of viewership? Because while I don’t plan on ‘getting knocked up,’ I do plan on being like the rest of those brilliant women that our future daughters will one day look up to and see you can have it all. Kudos to NFL Network for eventually removing this man from his position and for the actions they’ve taken this week.”

McCormick did not name the person who asked her that question. NFL Network has not publicly responded. PFT has reached out to NFL Network requesting comment.

Former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor has said she was repeatedly sexually harassed by several men she worked with at the league-owned media outlet, including six former NFL players. NFL Network has suspended all of the men named in Cantor’s lawsuit who still work there, while two others who now work at ESPN have been suspended as well.