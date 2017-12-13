Rey Maualuga visits Bengals

Getty Images

Linebacker Rey Maualuga visited the Bengals on Wednesday, via Field Yates of ESPN. Maualuga spent his first eight seasons in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have injury problems with linebackers Vontaze Burfict (concussion), Nick Vigil (ankle) and Kevin Minter (hamstring) all missing practice Wednesday.

Maualuga has remained out of work since the Dolphins cut him last month following his arrest on battery charges in Miami.

Maualuga, 30, played in six games, with four starts, and made 23 tackles for the Dolphins.