Seahawks’ Malik McDowell shouts profanities at officers in TMZ video of arrest

Police footage has now surfaced of Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell being arrested in Atlanta in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Via TMZ.com, McDowell is seen being handcuffed and placed in the back of a police vehicle by a pair of officers. McDowell repeatedly asks what he’s being arrested for and is told “disorderly conduct” and “using fighting words” by the officers.

McDowell repeatedly lobs expletives at the officials and flaunts how much money he has while being detained by the officials outside of SL Lounge in Atlanta.

Police responded to a verbal altercation that involved McDowell shouting that he had $600 stolen from him. McDowell was initially allowed back inside the club with a friend, but was kicked out again after allegedly emptying bottles of liquor on the floor.

McDowell released a statement apologizing for his actions on Monday, saying he was “embarrassed” by the incident. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he had spoken with McDowell about the incident as well.

“I did see him and he met with John [Schneider] also,” Carroll said on Monday. “He is very remorseful. He got in a situation and made a mistake, and hopefully this will be a learning experience for him. I don’t know more than that about it. We just talked about it a bit, but I know he felt really bad representing in that manner.

“I think we’re definitely going work to help him in every way that we can. We’ve already talked about that. And let’s hope that this isn’t an indicator of things to come. I hope that he has turned with this experience. He sounds very much intending to do that and we’ll see what happens.

McDowell won’t play this season for Seattle. An ATV accident in mid-July left McDowell with a severe concussion and additional injuries that has kept him from practicing or playing. He was the team’s top draft pick in May being selected with the 35th overall pick in the second round.