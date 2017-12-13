Seahawks place Oday Aboushi on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks won’t get guard Oday Aboushi back this season.

Aboushi has missed the last three games with a shoulder injury and the team placed him on injured reserve on Wednesday. Aboushi made eight starts at right guard before getting injured and Ethan Pocic has taken over in his absence.

The Seahawks filled the roster spot by promoting linebacker Paul Dawson from the practice squad. Dawson was a Bengals third-round pick in 2015 and played in 13 games for Cincinnati before being waived ahead of the start of the regular season.

Dawson joins the active roster at a moment when the Seahawks are dealing with injuries at linebacker. Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are both uncertain to play this week, so Dawson serves as insurance if the team needs depth for Sunday’s NFC West showdown with the Rams.