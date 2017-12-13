Steelers hoping linebacker-by-committee improves

Getty Images

Ryan Shazier remains an inspiration to the Steelers, as they have rallied around their fallen teammate.

But as for the much-less-important earthly business of football, he’s also left a vacancy in their defense they’re having a hard time filling.

The news that they placed Shazier on IR yesterday brought home the reality that they have a glaring hole in the middle of their defense now. Of course, his physical condition is a much bigger deal, as he remains hospitalized following surgery for his spinal injury.

On the field Sunday against the Ravens the difference was obvious, and that weakness could be a bigger liability this week against the Patriots. They allowed a season-high in points and their second-highest yardage total of the season, against a team which had shown no previous proclivity for offense.

“I’d love to see one guy, but identify that guy,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Shay is a special guy with a lot of talents, not only physically but mentally and from a leadership standpoint and communication.

“It’s just not a realistic discussion to talk about one guy replacing him.”

The Steelers used three different players at his inside linebacker spot against the Ravens, and they’ll likely continue to mix-and-match as they make do without their defensive signal-caller.

Tyler Matakevich is their top backup, but he was out injured Sunday night, forcing the Steelers to sign Sean Spence off the street and start him immediately. Converted outside linebacker Arthur Moats rotated with him, and L.J. Fort got in on some passing downs.

“It wasn’t as smooth as you’d like,” Tomlin said. “That was probably a reasonable expectation. We were without our defensive quarterback. It’s also reasonable to expect it to smooth out as it continues.”

The Steelers had outside linebacker Vince Williams call signals last week, but given the time of the year and the absence of Pro Bowl players available in the market, it’s going to be hard for them to make up the difference this year. They just have to hope their committee gets better.