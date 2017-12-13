Telvin Smith out of concussion protocol, Leonard Fournette not practicing

Posted by Josh Alper on December 13, 2017, 11:11 AM EST
The Jaguars should be getting linebacker Telvin Smith back in the lineup this Sunday when they host the Texans.

The team announced on Wednesday that Smith has been cleared from the concussion protocol. He missed the last two weeks after being injured in the Week 12 loss to the Cardinals.

His return to action comes on a day when the Jaguars won’t have running back Leonard Fournette on the practice field. Fournette has dealt with an ankle injury this season, but the team lists a quad issue as the reason why Fournette will not be working out. There’s no indication at this point that the problem is one that could keep Fournette from facing Houston, but you’d expect the Jaguars to remain cautious about anything that could threaten the availability of a key offensive player.

Left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Allen Hurns are also set to sit during Wednesday’s practice. Robinson hasn’t missed a game this year while Hurns has missed four straight games with an ankle injury.

  2. Managing key player is very important down the stretch … Jags don’t need Fournette to play against Houston, I would sit him out. Jags beat up Houston without Fournette 33-10 to sweep them and clinch a playoff spot. T.J. Yates will wish he was on the bench in this one. GO JAG NATION !!!

  3. rageviral says:
    December 13, 2017 at 11:26 am
    Leonard Fournette = Glass

    ———–

    The guy survived a whole life of hits, made it through division 1 college and then made it as a starter on an NFL team in a position where he is hit by multiple guys twice his size every play, and then some arm chair QB calls him “Glass”.

    Wrong. Injured in college. Injured now. Averages 4 ypc and that is inflated by a 75 and 90 yard run. Take them out and you got 3.3ypc. Not only is he injury prone, he’s pedestrian.

