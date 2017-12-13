Telvin Smith out of concussion protocol, Leonard Fournette not practicing

Getty Images

The Jaguars should be getting linebacker Telvin Smith back in the lineup this Sunday when they host the Texans.

The team announced on Wednesday that Smith has been cleared from the concussion protocol. He missed the last two weeks after being injured in the Week 12 loss to the Cardinals.

His return to action comes on a day when the Jaguars won’t have running back Leonard Fournette on the practice field. Fournette has dealt with an ankle injury this season, but the team lists a quad issue as the reason why Fournette will not be working out. There’s no indication at this point that the problem is one that could keep Fournette from facing Houston, but you’d expect the Jaguars to remain cautious about anything that could threaten the availability of a key offensive player.

Left tackle Cam Robinson and wide receiver Allen Hurns are also set to sit during Wednesday’s practice. Robinson hasn’t missed a game this year while Hurns has missed four straight games with an ankle injury.