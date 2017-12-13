Texans haven’t ruled out Tom Savage for Christmas Day game

Getty Images

Tom Savage won’t play this week, but the Texans haven’t ruled him out for their Christmas Day game against the Steelers. Coach Bill O’Brien said the quarterback continues to improve after his scary concussion. Savage’s arms and hands twitched as he lay on the ground following a hit by 49ers linebacker Elvis Dumervil.

“I talked to him a few times, a couple times,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Seems like he’s doing well. He’s in the protocol and he’s just kind of going through that right now.”

T.J. Yates will start against the Jaguars, and the Texans are expected to promote Taylor Heinicke from the practice squad as the backup.

“Taylor Heinicke will be the backup, more than likely,” O’Brien said. “We haven’t made that roster move yet but that’s the way we’re leaning right now.”