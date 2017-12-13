Tomlin denies that the Steelers were looking ahead to the Patriots

Getty Images

Last month, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin looked past three opponents to the Patriots, and then he looked past the rest of the regular season and the divisional round to a rematch in the AFC title game.

Now, Tomlin claims that neither he nor anyone else with the Steelers ever did that.

“I don’t know that any of us were looking ahead to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said during a conference call with Patriots media. “That’s the way it was described by you guys. We were simply answering questions. We were doing our professional due diligence. When we do interviews and people ask us about potential big games down the road, we’re going to politely answer questions and do so honestly. That’s not us looking down the road. That’s us simply performing our professional duties.”

On the surface, that’s just not true. Players and coaches routinely insist that they take their season one game at a time. Tomlin’s departure from that approach is what made his words so glaring. At a deeper level, Tomlin may have been taking a subtle (or not) shot at the on-to-Cincinnati habits of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who will never, ever talk about any game other than the next one.

“I’m going to embrace the elephant in the room,” Tomlin told NBC’s Tony Dungy during an interview televised during the November 26 edition of Football Night in America. “There’s going to be fireworks. But it’s probably going to be part one. You know? . . .

“You’ll burn more fuel trying to pretend like that doesn’t exist than just to acknowledge the elephant in the room. Man, that’s going to be a big game. But probably if we’re both doing what we’re supposed to do, the second one is really going to be big and what happens in the first is going to set up the second one. It’s going to determine the location of the second one. You know?”

Tomlin, who also declared during the interview that the Steelers “should win it all,” initially explained his remarks by claiming that Dungy asked for “non-coachspeak,” a request I am officially making on a blanket basis as to all coaches who are interviewed by me or anyone else at any point in the future.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see if Tomlin or other Steelers decide during interviews or press conferences to at all times “politely answer questions and do so honestly.” If Tomlin ever agrees to be interviewed by PFT Live (he’s declined invitations on multiple occasions, and I won’t be holding my breath when the next request is made), I’ll get a chance to assess his politeness and honesty directly.