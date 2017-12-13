Trevor Jones is the NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The big news in Green Bay this week is that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been cleared to return to action after a broken collarbone.

That clearance would feel a bit less meaningful if the Packers had lost to the Browns last Sunday. In addition to being the first team to lose to the Browns this year, a Packers loss would have snuffed out any playoff hopes and made a Rodgers return little more than a side story to the final weeks of the season.

The Packers came close to losing and trailed 21-14 with three minutes left when the Browns punted the ball away. Trevor Davis caught the kick and then returned it 65 yards to the Browns’ 25-yard-line, flipping the field and setting the Packers up for the game-tying touchdown they’d get with 17 seconds left on the clock.

Green Bay would get another touchdown in overtime to win the game and Davis was named the NFC special teams player of the week for the job he did to keep postseason hopes alive for Rodgers’ return to the lineup.