Tyrod Taylor practicing, will start if he’s healthy

The Bills are making an unexpected playoff push, and they may have their starting quarterback back at the helm this week.

Tyrod Taylor was back at practice Wednesday, after missing last week’s game with a knee injury.

Of course, the Bills need him to be well, since backup Nathan Peterman left the game with a concussion and remains in the protocol. That had Joe Webb finishing up the overtime win against the Colts.

Bills coach Sean McDermott made it clear that he’s not looking to shake up his depth chart again (like that game he could have used right about now which he threw away by starting Peterman and watching him throw five picks in a half against the Chargers).

“Tyrod has made some progress,” McDermott said, via the team’s Twitter account. “He’ll get most of the work in practice today. When healthy, Tyrod is our starter. Nate Peterman remains in the concussion protocol.”

The Bills could use all hands on deck against a Dolphins team that remains in the playoff hunt as well, even if only mathematically so, after Monday’s win over the Patriots.