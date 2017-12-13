Tyrod Taylor was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Tyrod Taylor will start at quarterback in Week 15 as long as he’s healthy and it looks like Taylor will be back in the lineup.

Taylor was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to make his way back from the knee injury that knocked him out of Week 13’s loss to the Patriots and kept him from playing in last Sunday’s overtime win over the Colts.

The Bills, who are currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, face the Dolphins at home this Sunday.

Taylor has started 11 of Buffalo’s 13 games this year. He was benched in favor of Nathan Peterman for one game, but returned to the lineup in the second half after Peterman threw five interceptions.

Peterman started last week and remains in the concussion protocol after getting hurt in that win over the Colts. Joe Webb took over after Peterman was hurt and hit a big pass to Deonte Thompson to set up LeSean McCoy‘s game-winning touchdown run.