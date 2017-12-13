Warren Sapp will address allegations in NFLN sexual harassment lawsuit

Getty Images

Of the six former players whose names are mentioned in the sexual harassment lawsuit filed against NFL Network, none has spoken publicly in response to the allegations. On Wednesday afternoon, Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp will.

Sapp will appear in studio on WINZ radio at 2:45 p.m., according to a notice that has been sent to members of the media, inviting them to attend.

Sapp allegedly gave to the plaintiff in the lawsuit, former NFLN employee Jami Cantor, sex toys as Christmas gifts for three straight years. He also allegedly showed Cantor nude pictures of women he claimed to have slept with, and he allegedly talked openly about his sex life in Cantor’s presence.

Cantor contends that she worked in the men’s restroom, that Sapp came in while she was preparing clothes, that he urinated in front of her, and that when she “screamed at him to get out” Sapp said, “Sorry mama, but your office shouldn’t be our sh-tter.”

Sapp was fired by NFL Network after being arrested in connection with the solicitation of a prostitute at Super Bowl XLIX in Arizona. He is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

The other former players who are mentioned in the lawsuit are Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans, Ike Taylor, Donovan McNabb, and Eric Davis.