Wednesday morning one-liners

Despite missing Monday night, Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has been the most productive tight end in the NFL this year.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy has an NFL-high 12 runs of 20 yards or more.

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake has three runs of 40 yards or longer, tied for the most in the NFL.

Jets QB Josh McCown‘s season ended with a career-high 2,926 passing yards.

Bengals WR A.J. Green has eight touchdown catches, putting him three behind his career high of 11.

The Ravens have the No. 1 DVOA special teams in the NFL.

Browns QB DeShone Kizer has an NFL-high 17 interceptions.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown is by far the No. 1 receiver in the NFL as measured by DYAR.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson remains No. 1 according to ESPN’s QBR.

Colts QB Jacoby Brissett has been sacked 48 times this season. No other quarterback has been sacked more than 40 times.

The Jaguars have the best pass defense but the fourth-worst run defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Titans QB Marcus Mariota has already thrown five more interceptions this year than he did last year.

The Broncos have the worst offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill has seven catches of 40 or more yards, tied for the most in the NFL.

Raiders QB Derek Carr‘s completion percentage and yards per pass are identical to last year, but he has 10 fewer touchdown passes and four more interceptions this year than last year.

Chargers backup RB Austin Ekeler is averaging 1.8 more yards per carry than starter Melvin Gordon.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is leading the league with an average of 97.9 rushing yards per game.

Giants K Aldrick Rosas has put two kickoffs out of bounds, the most in the NFL.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has an NFL-high 33 touchdown passes.

Washington’s Semaje Perine is the worst running back in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has had his two highest passer rating games of the season the last two weeks.

Lions CB Jamal Agnew leads the NFL with 370 punt return yards.

Packers QB Brett Hundley has thrown five fewer touchdowns and five more interceptions than Aaron Rodgers this season.

Vikings QB Case Keenum was sacked six times on Sunday after getting sacked only nine times all season before Sunday.

Panthers QB Cam Newton is averaging a career-high 5.9 yards per carry.

Falcons K Matt Bryant is 30-for-30 on extra points this season.

Saints QB Drew Brees has completed 60 passes of 20 or more yards this season, most in the NFL.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has fumbled a career-high 11 times this season.

Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones leads the NFL with 14 sacks.

49ers P Bradley Pinion has put 29 punts inside the 20-yard line with only one touchback.

The Rams are the best team in the league, according to the stats at Football Outsiders.

Seahawks MLB Bobby Wagner leads the NFL in total tackles.