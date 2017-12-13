Xavien Howard named AFC defensive player of the week

AP

Two is apparently a magic number for Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard.

Howard was named the AFC defensive player of the week for his two-interception night against Tom Brady and the Patriots.

It’s the second week in a row he’s had a pair of interceptions, after recording the double the previous week against the Broncos.

The second-year cornerback, taken in the second round of last year’s draft, is emerging as a viable playmaker in the secondary this year.

That gives them some hope for the future, even if there haven’t been too many wins like that one this year.