19 Panthers on Thursday injury report

With all the talk about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from a broken collarbone, there has been little discussion of the health (or lack thereof) of their opponents. The Panthers, as of Thursday, have 19 players on the injury report.

The biggest name belongs to the 2015 NFL MVP, Cam Newton. He once again has been limited in practice due to a right shoulder problem.

Only three players did not practice at all on Thursday: defensive end Mario Addison (illness), linebacker Shaq Thompson (foot), and guard Trai Turner (concussion).

And, in all fairness, four of the players aren’t injured at all. Running back Jonathan Stewart, defensive end Julius Peppers, and safety Mike Adams had a rest day on Wednesday, and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was off on Wednesday for reasons that remain a mystery.

It’s no mystery that the Panthers emerged from a tough win over the Vikings a little banged up. They’ll need to hope they get as many players as healthy as possible before the Packers and their now-healthy quarterback comes to town.