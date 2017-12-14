All orange vs. all blue tonight on NBC

Getty Images

It’s been a challenge to sell a game between a pair of teams that won’t get to a playoff game without buying a ticket, but that’s one of the realities of late-season, non-Sunday, prime-time football. While a game may look good when scheduled in April, there’s a chance that both teams will be playing for pride and/or the coach’s job.

On Thursday night in Indianapolis, one of the best selling points for the game between the Broncos and Colts will be the use of Skycam as the primary broadcast camera. Also, the uniforms will be snazzy.

For the last Color Rush night of the year, Colts will opt for blue jerseys and blue pants, something they’ve never worn before. (Their 2016 Thanksgiving night game against the Steelers wasn’t a Color Rush affair.) And the Broncos will go orange on orange, with the old school “D” logo plastered on the dark blue helmet, given the league’s one-helmet-per-player rule that is intended to reflect sensitivity to head trauma. (A more effective concussion protocol would be preferred.)

Short of John Elway playing for the Broncos and/or Peyton Manning playing for the Colts and/or the roof opening in time for a passing snowstorm and/or the Colts donning their all-white-literally April Fool’s uniforms, that’s the best we can do to get you to watch.

We can also say this: It’s the last Thursday game of the year, and in a few Thursdays you’ll be wishing you could unwind on Friday Eve by watching a little NFL action.