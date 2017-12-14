Amari Cooper misses practice again, not expected to play

Getty Images

Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper isn’t practicing again Thursday, via Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He did not practice Wednesday either after tweaking his left ankle Sunday.

Cooper is not expected to play this week against the Cowboys, via Gehlken.

Cooper originally injured his ankle and was diagnosed with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit by Broncos safety Darian Stewart on Nov. 26. The league fined Stewart $24,308 for the illegal hit.

He made it through only 14 snaps Sunday. Cooper caught no passes against the Chiefs and has only four catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders’ past four games. Cooper sat out of one of those games, missing the Week 13 game against the Giants.

For the season, he has only 42 catches for 499 yards and five touchdowns.