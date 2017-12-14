Both Tyrod Taylor and Nathan Peterman practicing again

Getty Images

Joe Webb is wearing blue again, which makes the Bills the opposite of blue.

According to Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. the Bills third-string quarterback was back to wearing a blue offensive jersey in practice Thursday, instead of the red ones reserved for quarterbacks.

That makes it reasonable to assume the Bills feel good about the chances of both Tyrod Taylor (knee) and Nathan Peterman (concussion) to play Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Bills have said Taylor will start if healthy. Peterman would still need to pass through the concussion protocol with clearance from an independent neurologist.

Webb had to finish up last week’s snow game with the Colts after Peterman was concussed, since Taylor was inactive because of a knee injury.