Brandon Williams carted off

Colts backup tight end Brandon Williams was strapped onto a backboard and carted off the field shortly after Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian was carted off with a left shoulder injury.

Williams was blocking Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt when Williams’ body went limp after the two bumped helmets. Mount appeared to try to soften Williams’ landing.

Colts players patted Williams and the cart before he left the field.

Williams appeared to wiggle his fingers after he was loaded onto the cart.