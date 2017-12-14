Brandon Williams has head injury, movement in his limbs

AP

Colts backup tight end Brandon Williams has movement in his limbs, the team reported. He does not have a neck injury.

Williams was strapped to the backboard and transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

He has a head injury.

Williams, a core special teams player, was blocking Broncos linebacker Deiontrez Mount on a punt when Williams and Mount hit helmets. Williams’ body appeared to go limp.

Williams was playing at the University of Oregon in 2011 when he gave up football for basketball after doctors discovered a spinal stenosis condition that was believed to be career ending. He later was cleared to return to football and has spent time with the Panthers, Dolphins, Seahawks and Colts.