Cam Newton runs for touchdowns like no other quarterback — or running back

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 14, 2017, 9:46 AM EST
Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks in NFL history. But when it comes specifically to running for touchdowns, Newton isn’t just great compared to other quarterbacks. He’s even great compared to running backs.

Newton has five rushing touchdowns so far this season. And he’s had at least five rushing touchdowns every season of his career, which began in 2011. How rare is that? Newton is the only player in the NFL with at least five rushing touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons. Not the only quarterback — the only player.

Only one running back, Mark Ingram, even has six seasons with five or more rushing touchdowns since 2011. Four running backs — LeGarrette Blount, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy and DeMarco Murray — have reached the end zone at least five times in five of the last seven seasons.

Newton has 53 rushing touchdowns in his NFL career. Only Lynch and McCoy have scored more rushing touchdowns than Newton since 2011. Newton’s 53 rushing touchdowns are the most for any quarterback in NFL history, 10 more than second-place Steve Young. He runs for touchdowns like no other quarterback ever has, and like few running backs have.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Cam Newton runs for touchdowns like no other quarterback — or running back

  3. Impressive but still dangerous. Cam tried to run a TD in against the Eagles this year and got walloped. He wasn’t quite the same the rest of the game and it might have been a factor in the Eagles’ win. Take it from an Eagles fan…I’m still in bitter denial about Wentz.

  4. “Greatness” isn’t determined by being able to meet a low threshold literally on an annual basis, so 5+ TDs over 7 straight seasons isn’t by itself much of an accomplishment (“unusual” doesn’t automatically mean “great”). Not to diminish Newton’s remarkable rushing ability as a QB, because he is truly great in that regard, but this isn’t the way to prove it.

  5. kcchefs58 says:

    December 14, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Yeah, but let’s all talk about the reasons we don’t like him…

    ———————————————–

    You don’t like him because he is not on your team

  6. Every Defensive Coordinator has to plan around Cam’s ability to run the ball like no other QB. It’s a great weapon, even just the threat. The numbers don’t lie. And, the speed of those two long runs this year, each 50+ yards, was jaw dropping.

  7. Yes, hindsight is 20/20, but I don’t know any Panthers fans that still talk about that play. No one. We don’t harp on that play.

    It seems that only haters bring that up.

    He isn’t Brady, but he is a very unique talent and they have won more games with him than any other time in the team’s brief history.

  8. Vick was a far better rusher, and he was 6″ and 50lbs smaller.

    And he would dive on his own fumble.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!