Captain Munnerlyn left practice for “personal” reasons

Getty Images

The Panthers are going to need their entire secondary to be sharp Sunday, since they’re expecting to see a fresh Aaron Rodgers.

But one member might be a little grumpy about his role in it.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Munnerlyn left practice Wednesday because he was unhappy about his role in the Panthers game plan. Munnerlyn referred questions about his departure to coach Ron Rivera, who said it was “personal” but declined further comment.

The Panthers brought the veteran nickel cornerback back this offseason with a four-year deal, as part of their get-the-band-back together strategy. But while Munnerlyn has value in their nickel package, they’re also using other personnel groupings which don’t feature him as much. He’s mentioned confusion about his role previously this year.

Munnerlyn seemed to dispute the report on Twitter yesterday.

Wow 😳 so people just start to make up story's smh come on people who came up with this one 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Captain Munnerlyn (@captain_41) December 13, 2017

Regardless, he’s playing fewer than 50 percent of the snaps this season, which he didn’t expect when he came back.

The Panthers have enough to worry about with Rodgers this week, so Rivera can’t let any potential issues gain traction.