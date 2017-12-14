Captain Munnerlyn says he’s not unhappy with role or playing time

AP

The Panthers are heading into a big game this weekend, and they’re dealing with issues with one of their smallest players.

Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, who left practice Wednesday for what coach Ron Rivera termed “personal” reasons, was reportedly unhappy with his role and his playing time this season.

He tweeted out a denial yesterday, and told reporters today that wasn’t the case.

Via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Munnerlyn said he left for reasons unrelated to his role, saying: “I got over it and now I’m ready to roll.”

The 29-year-old nickel corner signed a four-year deal to return to the Panthers this offseason, but he’s played fewer than half the snaps. When the Panthers run what they refer to as a “big nickel” package, they’ll use linebacker Shaq Thompson (or other players) instead of Munnerlyn sometimes.

He’s apparently trying to downplay any potential issues like a good veteran, but the Panthers have a number of young cornerbacks who have been jockeying for larger roles. Seeing how this weekend’s snap counts play out may speak to Munnerlyn’s actual issues, and his future with the team.