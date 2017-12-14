Colts lead Broncos 10-7 at halftime

AP

The Colts lead the Broncos 10-7 at halftime in a game overshadowed by injuries.

Denver lost quarterback Trevor Siemian, who will not return with a left shoulder injury. Colts running back Frank Gore limped off with a left knee and quad injury, though he returned to start the second half. Colts tight end Brandon Williams was transported to a local hospital with a head injury.

Kenny Moore got the Colts off to a good start with an interception of Siemian, and Indianapolis used the short field for a 7-0 lead. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett capped off the seven-play, 50-yard drive with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Adam Vinatieri added a 45-yard field goal with 6:33 remaining in the second quarter for a 10-0 Colts lead.

But Brock Osweiler has brought the Broncos back, scoring on an 18-yard run after the most spectacular play of the night — a 30-yard touchdown pass from Osweiler to Devontae Booker, who hurdled Colts safety Clayton Geathers — was negated by a holding penalty on Garett Bolles. Bolles leads the league with nine holding penalties.

The difference is a missed 40-yard field goal by Broncos kicker Brandon McManus, which followed a delay of game penalty.

Brissett has gone 7-for-11 for 82 yards, and Osweiler is 7-for-11 for 74 yards.

C.J. Anderson has nine carries for 47 yards, and Demaryius Thomas has five catches for 69 yards.

Denver has outgained Indianapolis 206 yards to 139 yards.

It marks the ninth time the Colts have had a halftime lead this season, going 2-6 this season when they’ve had the lead at intermission.