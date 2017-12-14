DeAndre Hopkins misses practice with a toe injury

Getty Images

The Texans added wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to their injury report Thursday. He missed practice with a toe injury.

Hopkins is expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.

T.J. Yates needs Hopkins as the backup quarterback starts a game for the first time since 2015. He went 2-0 that season with Houston.

Hopkins had success with Yates in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers. The Pro Bowler caught three passes for 37 yards from Tom Savage before Savage left with a concussion. Hopkins finished with 11 catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite playing with three quarterbacks this season, Hopkins has 88 catches for 1,233 yards and an NFL-best 11 receiving touchdowns.

“That’s not easy,” Hopkins said of playing with three quarterbacks, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “But that’s how I was raised, to work and come out and don’t make any excuses no matter who’s throwing you the ball because you see other guys, statistically, when their quarterback goes down, whatever they’re doing, their stats go down. I can’t be that guy because I’ve had to play with multiple quarterbacks my whole career, so I know how to adjust on the fly.”

Since Bill O’Brien became coach, Houston has started nine different quarterbacks. The Texans had three starting quarterbacks in 2014, four in 2015, two in 2016 and Yates will become the third this season.

The Texans had a long list of injured players who didn’t practice Thursday: Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (illness), outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee, illness), left tackle Jeff Allen (groin), Savage (concussion), left tackle Kendall Lamm (concussion), linebacker Jelani Jenkins (concussion) and wide receiver Braxton Miller (concussion).